Playboy magazine names Ohio University top party school in the country

Screenshot Via YouTube An Ohio University student crowd surfs at a concert.

Ohio University is the top party school in the nation, according to a new ranking released by Playboy Magazine.

In this year’s tenth annual ranking, Ohio University dethroned the 2014 winner, UPenn, for the top spot. It’s the first time the Athens, Ohio-based university took top honours, though it has made an appearance in three other rankings.

“Athens is home to one of the country’s largest Halloween block parties — a drunken fete so epic it attracts such sponsors as the infamous caffeinated alcohol Four Loko,” Playboy writes.

“The debauchery escalates further at #Fest, OU’s take on Electric Daisy Carnival, where students double-fist Solo cups while bouncing to the sounds of Diplo, Wiz Khalifa, and Kendrick Lamar.”

The 2015 #Fest took place in April and featured big-name musical guests including Diplo, Schoolboy Q, and ILoveMakonnen.

You can watch video of the 2014 event below:

“This year’s list was determined by the magazine’s editors who considered a variety of factors in their selection process, including access to nightlife and musical events and creativity when planning social gatherings. A reader’s poll and feedback from Playboy’s more than 28 million social media fans were also considered, along with information from the National Center for Education Statistics, the NCAA, and the US Economic Census,” according to the press release from Playboy.

Here’s the full top 10 party school list from Playboy:

Ohio University University of Iowa Florida State University Tulane University University of Illinois University of Texas Syracuse University University of Wisconsin University of Mississippi University of Michigan

