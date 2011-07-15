A Portfolio Manager Is Suing His Ex-Girlfriend And Playboy Model For Stealing $80,000 From Him

Stefanksi on the cover of Playboy in 1996.

A portfolio manager in Connecticut is suing his former girlfriend, an ex-Playboy model from Germany, for $80,000 according to the Stamford Advocate, via Dealbreaker.Andrew Oberwager says Karolina Stefanski filled “out a blank check for $80,000 following an acrimonious break-up” four years ago



Oberwager’s lawyers says that the former playmate “had no authority to write the check” and “it was meant to pay for household expenses,” the Advocate reported.

He also alleges Stefanski owes him $33,000 he lent her for college tuition.

Both of them drew up a contract on his personal computer, agreeing that Stefanski would pay back the tuition as a loan with interest, it is alleged. “She said she didn’t want charity,” Oberwager testified. “It was actually her idea to make it a loan.”

Oberwager testified that Stefanski took the computer containing the contract back to Germany.

But Stefanski, who graced the cover of German Playboy back in 2006, said the blank check was for “personal use.” She said filled it out when she returned to Germany after the pair split — a break-up triggered by her discovery that Oberwager was having an affair with a woman in Texas.

On the Playboy website, Stefanski said her ambition was to become a documentary filmmaker, and that she modelled only to earn money temporarily.

She also said, according to a Google translation, that her dream man is “sweet and rather reserved,” “tall and athletic,” with a “charming charisma.”

Dr. Oberwager is a VP at Columbus Circle Investors, and co-manages a healthcare portfolio for the Stamford-based firm.

He earned a degree from Harvard Medical School (where he played for the School’s soccer team), after having “worked at The University of Pennsylvania’s Institute For Human Gene Therapy, conducting molecular biology laboratory research.”

He graduated from Princeton and is a CFA holder.

“We had a good relationship for six or seven years,” Oberwager testified in court. “I wasn’t going to be worried over all the money I spent on her.”

