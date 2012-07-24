Playboy Model Enrages Twitter Users With A Tactless Joke About The Aurora Shooting

Photo: Twitter

Playboy model Tricia Evans describes herself as an “actress and animal lover” and “controversial tweeter” on her Twitter page, but for many, her recent comments crossed a line.On the same day as the horrifying shootings in Aurora, Colorado, where at least twelve people were killed and dozens more wounded during the “Dark Knight” premiere, Evans wrote: “I heard the new Batman movie is really “to die for”! Too soon?”



The backlash began almost immediately (content warning for language).

Canadian music producer Joel Zimmerman, better known by his stage name Deadmau5, responded: “i seriously had no idea how big of a piece of [sh-t] you are. unfollowed.”

Since then, the indecisive model has both apologized and rubbed salt into the wound:

(Photo via the Huffington Post)

The Huffington Post relates:

The Playmate’s responses ran the gamut from apologetic (“I understand and I appreciate that! I can take being offended but it got taken a little too far. No harm/no foul”) to anger(“Where would it get me? Lynched? Like u pieces of s— on here? Just showing what stupid animals human beings r”) to philosophic (“offering forgiveness with a heart full of understanding rather than a fist full of resentment is one of the most amazing things you can do”) to flippancy (“Love me, hate me, say what u want about me, but all of the boys & all of the girls r beggin’ 2 If u seek Amy [sleep with me]). [Emphasis added]

On Sunday, for instance, she tweeted this picture after retweeting a number of threatening messages she had received:

(Photo: Twitter)

But not all of the responses have been negative.

“[It] sure is cool how all you tough smart men are attacking @hollywoodtricia for daring to be a female model with an opinion,” wrote Twitter user @hugbox.

Eventually, it seems like people just started ignoring the model’s seemingly desperate cries for attention.

The successful Canadian producer who brought the tweet to the public’s attention eventually tweeted: “[The] *you* show is over” and offered his condolences to the victims’ families.

“[My thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families in Colorado during this most troublesome time,” he concluded.

