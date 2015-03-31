Playboy may have fired off the best April Fool's joke of 2015 prematurely

Happy birthday, Mr Hefner. Picture: Getty Images

In huge celebrity news overnight, a Playboy editor claims to have discovered a series of Polaroids and blueprints that suggest tunnels were begun in the 1970s linking the Playboy Mansion to the homes of several Hollywood stars.

Notably, a “Mr J Nicholson”, “Mr J Caan”, “Mr K Douglas” and “Mr W Beatty”. Here’s how Playboy broke the exclusive news:

One of our editors was in the office archives pulling photos for a feature set to run on Hugh Hefner’s birthday. He found some Polaroids from 1977 that showed a large excavation project at The Mansion. We asked the new general manager at The Mansion about these photos. He said, very matter-of-factly, “that’s probably when they built the tunnels in the 70s.”

They kindly gave us permission to run one of the blueprints:

Picture: Playboy

Of course, there’s only an assumption that the names refer to Jack Nicholson, Kirk Douglas, James Caan and Warren Beatty. Playboy says there’s no dates on the plans, but these Polaroids were from 1977:

Picture: Playboy

There’s more at Playboy here, along with some shots of the blueprints in storage.

Playboy says all of the above stars lived near the Playboy Mansion in the 70s and 80s. Maybe, but for starters, unless Nicholson owned a couple of homes (which is not unlikely), his most notable residence in 1977 was on Mulholland Dr. It was the house in which the same year, director Roman Polanski sexually assaulted 13-year-old Samantha Geiner.

That would make the tunnel from the Playboy mansion to the home of “Mr J Nicholson” (the Hollywood star) at least 10km long.

But the most important date is today’s – we’re within 24 hours of April Fool’s Day. And waiting on an official reply from Playboy regarding the authenticity of the blueprints…

(We secretly hope we’re wrong.)

