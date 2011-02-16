Partying At The Playboy Mansion May Give You A Disease

Looks like hanging out at Hugh Hefner’s house has some consequences.



As of today, 170 people have been stricken with legionellosis (a less-serious form of Legionnaires’ disease) after attending a fundraiser at the Playboy Mansion on Feb. 3.

Apparently, legionellosis thrives and spreads in environments of warm water — which means that the mansion’s famous grotto is the perfect breeding ground for the germ (and we can only imagine what else).

So, guys — if you were splashing around with Bunnies at this party, better come clean to your wives now. They’ll know exactly what’s up when the fever and chills set in.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.