The Playboy Mansion could be yours for $200 million - but there's a great hitch

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Hugh Hefner, 89, could be your new roommate.

If you’ve ever dreamed of spending a night at the Playboy Mansion, your chance is finally here.

The infamous Holmby Hills estate was just listed by Hilton & Hyland for a whopping $200 million. What you’ll get: a five-acre property, a nearly 20,000-square-foot mansion, and the knowledge that you’re the envy of every man you meet.

You’ll also get Hugh Hefner. Hefner, legendary Playboy owner, has lived in the Mansion for the last 40 years — and has no plans to leave.

The estate is currently owned by Playboy Enterprises, which leases it back to 89-year-old Hefner, and the new owners are required to allow him to continue living on site indeterminately.

Let’s take a look at the place.

The 20,000-square-foot house is situated on the edge of the Los Angeles Country Club in the Holmby Hills neighbourhood, right between Beverly Hills and Westwood. Jeff Minton The five-acre property includes both the main mansion and a four-bedroom guesthouse. Jeff Minton For decades, invitations to Playboy Mansion parties have been highly coveted, and stories of the wild nights here are part of Hollywood legend. Jeff Minton With 29 rooms, the mansion boasts plenty of space to spread out. Jeff Minton Designed in a Gothic Tudor style in 1927, Hugh Hefner has made it the home base of his empire for the last half-century. Jeff Minton Inside, you'll find a home theatre, wine cellar, separate game house, and gym -- in addition to all of the usual bedrooms, of course. Jeff Minton There's also a tennis court, a private redwood forest, a swimming pool, and the infamous, cave-like 'grotto,' the setting of many an evening adventure. Jeff Minton If you're in the mood to create a menagerie, have at it: the mansion is one of the few private Los Angeles residences that has a zoo licence. Jeff Minton The company bought the mansion 45 years ago for just over $1 million. It was a historically high price for the area at the time. Jeff Minton But it seems to have been a good investment. The $200 million asking price is one of the highest private residence prices in the US. Jeff Minton Hefner expects to be given a 'life estate' at the mansion, meaning he'll be allowed to stay on until his death. Jeff Minton The mansion has figured heavily in Hollywood lore, making appearances in shows like HBO's 'Entourage' as the ultimate party palace. Jeff Minton It has been used by Playboy as the site of many of its largest parties and events. Jeff Minton As Playboy evolves -- recently removing full nudity from its print and digital editions -- so, too, does the future of the Mansion. Jeff Minton

