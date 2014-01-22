Playboy Is Suing Another Magazine Over A Kate Moss Nude Photo Spread

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Playboy magazine are suing Harper’s Bazaar publisher Hearst Communications over its online use of photos of fashion model Kate Moss.

Court papers filed Friday in federal court in Manhattan say the magazine violated Playboy’s exclusive right to publish the pictures taken by fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcos Piggott for the publication’s 60th anniversary issue.

The suit alleges Harper’s posted on its website a clothed photo of the 40-year-old supermodel from the Playboy shoot but added a hyperlink that took readers to another website showing the nude and partially nude photo spread.

The lawsuit seeks $US150,000 per photo infringed.

Representatives for Harper’s Bazaar didn’t immediately return messages Friday.

Moss has been a star since she was discovered as a teenager in the late 1980s.

Copyright (2014) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

