The Most Important Thing I Learned About Business From Hugh Hefner

When you’re the son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, you undoubtedly inherit a unique view of what life is all about. We caught up with Hefner’s 23-year-old son Cooper, a recent graduate of Chapman University’s film school.

Cooper serves as a brand ambassador for the company his father founded in 1953. He acts as the “face” of the company at official events, but his main responsibility is strategising to sustain the brand’s relevance with Millennials.

We sat down with Hefner at the infamous Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles and asked him about the best business and life advice he’s gotten from his famous father.

Produced by Graham Flanagan. Additional camera by Ryan Larkin.

