Playboy Gives Sexy Vintage Cover Rights To 2K Games' 'Mafia II'

Playboy magazine signed a licensing deal with 2K Games to weave more than 50 of its vintage covers and centerfolds into the gaming company’s mobster video game “Mafia II.”



2K, a division under Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), made the deal to bring an authenticity to the game.

“Set in the fully realised and immersive 1940s and 1950s American urban cityscape of Empire Bay, Mafia II will enable players to collect virtual copies of the iconic magazine, which has served as the definitive guide to lifestyle and culture for men since December 1953,” according to the press release.

Playboy Enterprises, Inc. (PLA) has been working on new revenue and branding opportunities, including opening up more signature clubs, expanding on merchandise deals and cutting Playboy magazine staff. With the video game deal, they can remind video game players of their brand.

2K’s “Mafia II” will be in stores during the second half of this year.

“While most mob-inspired games’ emphasis is solely on action, Mafia II features a deep and compelling narrative that is embellished with a sophisticated, era-evoking atmosphere,” said Christoph Hartmann, president of 2K. “In partnering with Playboy, we are able to add a unique element of authenticity to the game by using vintage images from the magazine that illustrate the power of Playboy’s influence on the attitudes and culture of that generation.”

