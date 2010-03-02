Playboy Cutting Staff By Half; 'Size Matters' CEO Says

CEO Scott Flanders tells the Chicago Tribune that Playboy Enterprises Inc. is a new outsourcing and licensing program could cut halve the company’s 573 headcount.

But Playboy models probably won’t get the pink slip. It will be folks based in their Flanders explains that he has signed two major deals that transfer basic functions to outsiders “with greater scale and expertise.”



In a year, he said, the Chicago-based media conglomerate could cut its headcount of 573 employees by half as partners take over its existing operations and expand into new ventures.

Read more at the Chicago Tribune—->

Flanders has been touting his plan to revamp the company’s dismal revenues, by hiking prices of magazine and opening more Playboy-branded nightspots, including a casino in Mexico and a club in Miami.

He is also hoping to entice a partner for the Spice Network and Playboy TV. “There’s no aspect of the business that I’m more focused on than TV,” told the Tribune. “Size matters.”

See Also:

Playboy Honcho Hugh Hefner Sued For Trashing Deals, Staying Surrounded By Babes, Luxury

Playboy Starts To realise There’s No Future In Charging Money To See Naked Girls

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.