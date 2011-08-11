Stars Who Have Tried To Revive Their Careers By Posing For Playboy

Magazines may be a dying beast.



Hugh Hefner may have been left at the altar by his fame-hungry fiance and his son-in-law may be accused of insider trading. But one thing remains certain: Up-and-coming starlets and fading stars all rely on Playboy for a (hopefully) quick career burst.

To wit.

Levi Johnston‘s younger sister Mercede (Jezebel points out their mother apparently had a thing for naming her children after brands…minus the ‘s’) is posing nude in next month’s Playboy. Newsflash: She has nothing nice (nor new) to say about the Palins.

Johnston joins a long (and somewhat more distinguished) list of women who’ve relied on stripping down to up their profile. Whether it’s actually a career boost for folks other than, say, Pamela Anderson, remains to be seen.

But that hasn’t kept all these women from trying.

