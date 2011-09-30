Stars Who Have Tried To Revive Their Careers By Posing For Playboy

Glynnis MacNicol, Jen Ortiz
playboy club

Playboy is hip once again.

Following on the success of Mad Men, which itself had a small (but significant!) Playboy Club storyline, NBC premiered its new ‘Playboy Club‘ show last week.

Alas, the ratings to seem to be, shall we say, failing to perk up.

Also, advertisers are now boycotting the show.

Yikes.

Perhaps NBC should consider the same quick remedy that has reinvigorated so many other stars flailing careers. Namely, a Playboy spread.

Magazines may be a dying beast. 

Hugh Hefner may have been left at the altar by his fame-hungry fiance and his son-in-law may be accused of insider trading.  But one thing remains certain: Up-and-coming starlets and fading stars all rely on Playboy for a (hopefully) quick career burst.

Whether it’s actually a career boost for folks other than, say, Pamela Anderson, remains to be seen.

But that hasn’t kept all these women from trying. 

Kim Basinger (February 1983)

Joan Collins (December 1983)

Christie Brinkley (November 1984)

Suzanne Somers (December 1984)

Goldie Hawn (January 1985)

Madonna (September 1985)

Kathleen Turner (May 1986)

Brooke Shields (December 1986)

Vanna White (May 1987)

Candice Bergen (December 1989)

LaToya Jackson (March 1989)

Sharon Stone (July 1990)

Paris Hilton (March 2005)

Tiffany (April 2002)

Jessica Alba (March 2006)*

As a commenter notes, in this case it was not by Alba's choosing.

Mariah Carey (March 2007)

Kim Kardashian (December 2007)

Heidi Montag (September 2009)

Chelsea Handler (December 2009)

Pamela Anderson (January 2011)

