Stars Who Have Tried To Revive Their Careers By Posing For Playboy

Playboy is hip once again.



Following on the success of Mad Men, which itself had a small (but significant!) Playboy Club storyline, NBC premiered its new ‘Playboy Club‘ show last week.

Alas, the ratings to seem to be, shall we say, failing to perk up.

Also, advertisers are now boycotting the show.

Yikes.

Perhaps NBC should consider the same quick remedy that has reinvigorated so many other stars flailing careers. Namely, a Playboy spread.

Magazines may be a dying beast.

Hugh Hefner may have been left at the altar by his fame-hungry fiance and his son-in-law may be accused of insider trading. But one thing remains certain: Up-and-coming starlets and fading stars all rely on Playboy for a (hopefully) quick career burst.

Whether it’s actually a career boost for folks other than, say, Pamela Anderson, remains to be seen.

But that hasn’t kept all these women from trying.

