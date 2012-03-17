Playboy Club At Las Vegas Casino Will Close In June For Unknown Reason

Photo: Flickr

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials say the Playboy Club at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas will close in June.No reason was given, and no specific date was set. A statement released Friday by casino and N9NE Group spokesman Larry Fink said the parting was amicable so each could “pursue new brand opportunities in Las Vegas nightlife.”



A Playboy Enterprises spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to messages.

Fink said he couldn’t immediately provide details about other plans for the space at the high-rise casino.

The club at the Palms opened in October 2006, with women dressed in bunnies dealing cards. It represented the first Playboy Club to open since patriarch Hugh Hefner closed the last one in 1988 in Lansing, Mich.

Others have opened in Macau, Cancun and London.

