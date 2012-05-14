Playboy Argentina Posts Nudes On Tweetgrid In Desperate Bid For Retweets—Here's Today's Ad Brief



Playboy Argentina desperately needed more Twitter followers. How did they do it? For every 15 retweets about a show featuring one of Playboy’s nude models, Playboy exposed a new piece of an exclusive picture of her posing naked on Tweetgrid. That’s one way to get around the “no nudity on Twitter” clause. The tactic worked and many naked pics were revealed before the first commercial break. The work was done by Grey Group Buenos Aires and a NSFW video explaining the campaign can be watched above.



Here are the winners of the One Club awards.

John Norman, chief creative officer at the Martin Agency, is taking some time off to “regroup” and “recharge.” In an email to colleagues, he wrote, “These past few months have been challenging to say the least, and we have all worked our asses off on current clients and a number of crazy pitches. I have found myself burning the candle at both ends for longer than I would have liked.” Supposedly he’ll be back in June.

Erica Plotkin, a digital associate media director at Martin Agency, was proposed to by her ad sales boyfriend, Scott Sklar, via a banner ad on BBC.com. Hmm, do we think that this is romantic?

You’ll see political ads about a lot of things this election season, but here’s why Romney and Obama will probably steer clear of the topic of gay marriage.

Citibank is reviewing its direct marketing efforts in North America. Its current shop in WPP Group’s Wunderman in New York.

Jägermeister is going to start advertising on television.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.