Playboy Names Penn State The 10th Best Football Program Of All Time

Playboy released its ‘Top 10 All-Time College Football Program’ rankings today and despite all that is going on at Penn State, the Nittany Lions are number 10.Playboy didn’t ignore the scandal, writing:

“Despite the recent scandal that has tarnished the reputation of the university and long-time coach Joe Paterno, the Penn State football legacy built by Paterno remains.”

Some people may think differently.

The University of Miami, also tarnished by scandal this year, made the list in ninth place. The USC Trojans took the top spot.

And of course in the spirit of Playboy, model Jaime Edmondson wore her own version of each team’s jersey on a special card.

