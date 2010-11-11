RIM's BlackBerry PlayBook Tablet Will Cost "Under" $500

Photo: AP

Co-CEO Jim Balsillie says Research In Motion will charge “under” $500 for its BlackBerry PlayBook tablet, Bloomberg reports.He didn’t get much more specific than that, but he added it will be “very competitively priced.”



So, it could be $499, or $299. We’ll find out before the first quarter of 2011 when the PlayBook goes on sale in North America.

Apple’s iPad currently owns the tablet market, but Balsillie says that will “change when we’re in the market.”

