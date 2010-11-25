BlackBerry PlayBook Price To Start At $399 For 8GB Model -- REPORT

Research In Motion will be undercutting the iPad on price by $100, “Ryder” at Mobility Insider reports.



Here’s the pricing he’s hearing:

8GB PlayBook: $399

16GB PlayBook: $499

32GB PlayBook: $599

Yes, the iPad has a bigger screen, and at the 16 gig level, the tablets are tied on price, so you could argue RIM isn’t undercutting Apple. But, you can’t buy any iPad for $399, yet, so RIM is winning on price.

Maybe more important that beating Apple, it’s going to make it tough for Android tablets that come into the market to get a lower price.

Caveat: We’ve never heard of Mobility Insider, but the report was picked up at Crackberry, and Boy Genius Report. Mobility Insider says it had one of the first hands-on looks at the PlayBook, so there’s some track record with reporting on the PlayBook. Plus, it’s not like these prices are crazy. After all, RIM’s CEO said the PlayBook would cost “under” $500.

