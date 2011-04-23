There's A Cool New App For PlayBook: The Power Button!

We’ve only had the PlayBook for eight days. In that short time span, we’ve received two massive (around 250 MB each) updates to the OS.



Most of these appear to fix tiny bugs, but in today’s update we got a nice new feature. RIM added a new icon in the Apps screen that will turn off or restart your PlayBook.

We love the PlayBook hardware, but one of our biggest complaints (and everyone else’s) is the tiny power button at the top. It’s not very easy to use with adult-sized fingers.

Photo: Screenshot

It appears RIM has heard that criticism loud and clear, quickly including the new “Power” app to the latest update. While it’s annoying to download updates every few days, it’s nice that we’re able to get the features we want on the fly, instead of waiting months like we do with iOS device updates.

Also Read: 6 Reasons Why You Should Buy A PlayBook Instead Of An iPad

Don’t Miss: Our Full Review Of The PlayBook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.