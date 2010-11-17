RIM Attacks Apple -- Makes Video Showing PlayBook Browser Is Way Faster Than The iPad's

Research in Motion just posted a side-by-side comparison video of the PlayBook tablet and the iPad. In the video (embedded below) you can see the PlayBook loads pages faster than the iPad, and has full flash capabilities.



Considering web browsing is the number one use of the iPad (at least amongst our readers) it’s smart of RIM to emphasise how great its web browsing experience is. In fact, RIM might want to turn a tighter version of this video into an ad for the PlayBook.



