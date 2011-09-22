RIM Could Be Sitting On An Inventory Of 800,000 Playbooks

Photo: AP

Research In Motion may be sitting on an unsold inventory of 800,000 PlayBook tablets, Charles Arthur of the Guardian reports.Asian investment firm Fubon Securities says Taiwanese manufacturer Quanta produced 1.5 million PlayBooks. Thus far, RIM has only announced shipment of 700,000, which suggests it’s sitting on a backlog of 800,000 tablets.



How is going to unload all those tablets? Probably through steep discounts which will affect the company’s earnings.

