PlayBook Sales Are Crashing And Burning [REPORT]*

A trusted and reliable source informed Boy Genius Report that Research In Motion’s Blackberry PlayBook is absolutely tanking at the retailer they work for.The Playbook missed internal sales targets by “over 90%,” at the “major big box” retailer.



The source also commented that PlayBooks are being returned at a much higher rate than the competing Motorola XOOM, which is being returned at a rate of 7%.

Contrary to the source’s reports, it looks like the PlayBook’s sales are still outpacing the XOOM overall, however.

*UPDATE: RIM reached out to us and said:

“The source of the reported comment is anonymous and unknown to RIM, but the comment is certainly inconsistent with the positive feedback we have received from our main retail partners. As previously indicated, RIM will provide a business update on BlackBerry PlayBook results on June 16.”

