RIM just announced that the BlackBerry Playbook will support Android apps.



There has been speculation on this before, but now it’s official.

From what we can tell, BlackBerry’s App World will have a separate storefront for Android apps.

Here’s an excerpt from RIM’s press release:

RIM will launch two optional “app players” that provide an application run-time environment for BlackBerry Java® apps and Android v2.3 apps. These new app players will allow users to download BlackBerry Java apps and Android apps from BlackBerry App World and run them on their BlackBerry PlayBook.

