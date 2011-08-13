RIM: Forget Sprint, We'll Try A 4G PlayBook On Verizon Instead

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

In response to Sprint cancelling plans to carry a 4G version of the BlackBerry PlayBook, RIM has said it will focus on other carriers instead.In a statement sent to us, RIM said it is working on a LTE version of the PlayBook, the 4G technology used by Verizon. AT&T will adopt LTE in a few months. The new PlayBooks are being tested now, with plans to get network certifications this fall.



Based on that time frame, that means it could be this winter or later before we see a 4G PlayBook.

Here’s the full statement from RIM:

RIM has decided to prioritise and focus its 4G development resources on LTE. We remain excited and committed to delivering innovative and powerful 4G tablets to the US market together with our carrier partners. Testing of BlackBerry 4G PlayBook models is already underway and we plan to enter labs for network certifications in the US and other international markets this fall.



