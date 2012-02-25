PlayBook 2.0: Is This the Best RIM Can Do?

If any evidence is still needed that one-time leader Research In Motion has become hopelessly uncompetitive in the mobile computing market, there’s no need to look any further than the BlackBerry PlayBook 2.0 software. Its flaws are not only enough to leep it from gaining traction in the tablet market, but bode very ill for the next generation of BlackBerry handsets based on the BlackBerry 10 operating system.



