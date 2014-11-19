Millions Of People Watch These 3 Guys In Florida Play Video Games For A Living

What if you could make money sitting on a couch playing video games all day?

Three men in Florida are doing just that. The gamers stream a 24-hour channel via Twitch, a live video platform that was bought by Amazon for just under $US1 billion.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

