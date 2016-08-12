Thousands of Premier League fantasy football fans are signing up to this new platform every day

Getty Images Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

US startup Play Togga is tempting players away from the Official Barclays Premier League Fantasy Football platform and other popular sites by offering a different squad-picking format.

Launched in 2014, Play Togga uses a draft system in place of the traditional salary-cap system. It claims to be the first Premier League fantasy football platform to adopt a draft, adding that the format is objectively preferred by 90% of fantasy sports players.

The draft system essentially means that fantasy football fans can’t pick the same player as other people in their league, meaning you don’t end up with a league full of copycat teams that all include Sergio Aguero, Paul Pogba, Kevin De Bruyne, and all the other top players.

The scoring system is also different on Play Togga, with players earning more points for more things, including successful dribbles and shots on target.

Scott Faust, the cofounder and CEO of Play Togga, told Business Insider: “We’re starting to see thousands of users sign up a day. The response for our new mobile draft app has been overwhelming.”

The free-to-play platform now has users in 125 countries and well over 10,000 active users in the UK, according to Faust, who is gearing up to raise a seed round for his startup.

I’ve been playing Play Togga alongside the Official Barclays Premier League site for the last two seasons and it’s safe to say that I’ve found myself becoming more deeply immersed in the former.

Play Togga The top scoring players on Play Togga from last season.

How Play Togga works

Each Play Togga league can have up to 12 people in it, with one commissioner at the head of each league.

Before the season starts, the Play Togga league commissioners must set a time and date for the draft to take place. During the draft, each user is given 1 minute 30 seconds to find and pick a player to add to their squad. The draft can take over two hours and everyone needs to do it at the same time so this might put some people off if they and their friends have busy schedules.

After they have made their pick, the next person in the league picks a player, and so on and so forth until every user has a squad of 16 players. Each user must manage their squad across the full 38-game season by dropping players, making transfers, and reviewing player news if they want to be in with a shot of winning their league, or leagues, as it’s possible to be in more than one.

