Play the Where-Will-Yahoo's-Stock-Go-Now Game! (YHOO)

Henry Blodget

Fred Wilson has set up a prediction market for Yahoo’s stock in the wake of the Microsoft (MSFT) sayonara. Where do you think Yahoo’s stock will close Monday (note: close)?

Fred’s at $26, because he thinks Microsoft has demonstrated how valuable Yahoo is. I’m at $22, because I think the strong likelihood of a Google partnership, combined with private-equity and other potential bids (including a future one from Microsoft) will keep the stock well above the pre-bid levels ($18). If Fred’s widget had permitted it, I’ve have picked $23.

Fred’s original post is here. Cast your vote on his site or below…

 

