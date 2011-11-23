You Can Play An Hour Of Tennis With Anna Kournikova

That’s right, you and two friends can bid on a chance to play tennis with the Anna Kournikova for an hour, and it’s for a good cause.



Right now, the bidding is at more than $5,000, and CharityBuzz.com is expecting at least $10,000.

All the proceeds will go to the Chris Evert Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic which fights drug addiction and child abuse.

[via @DarrenRovell]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.