There's a really simple trick to play 'Pokémon GO' horizontally on your iPhone

Ben Gilbert

The ridiculously popular “Pokémon GO” has one especially strange requirement of its users: You can’t flip your phone horizontally.

Tech Insider

Well, technically speaking, you can flip your phone horizontally while playing — but you can’t actually play the game with your phone in landscape mode (horizontally). “Pokémon GO” forces players to interact with Pokémon by using a phone in portrait mode (vertically).

But what if I told you there was a way to force “Pokémon GO” into landscape mode? You’ll need an iPhone for this trick to work, but it totally does work.

Follow these simple steps:

  • First and foremost, turn your iPhone sideways into landscape mode while “Pokémon GO” is running.
Pokémon GOWill Wei / Tech Insider
  • Then, tap the Pokéball at the bottom of the main screen.
Pokemon GO arrowsThe Pokemon Company
  • Select “Settings” in the upper right corner (upper left to you given that your phone is horizontal).
Pokemon GO (arrows)The Pokemon Company
  • Scroll down and select, “Report High-Priority Issue.”
Pokemon GO (arrows)The Pokemon Company
  • Select “Yes” when it asks if you’d really like to do that.
Pokemon GOThe Pokemon Company
  • Your phone will open its default internet browser app and head toward the support website. But you’re not going there! Hit the Home button on your phone, select “Pokémon GO” once again.
Pokémon GOWill Wei / Tech Insider

That’s it! The game should be in landscape mode. It’s a bit wonky, and capturing Pokémon is… less than ideal. But it’s a great way to get a much better look at the game’s map.

Pokémon GOWill Wei / Tech Insider

Of note: It’s possible that this trick works on some Android phones. It did not work on the Nexus 5X I tried it on.

