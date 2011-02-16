PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Wade's Touchdown Pass To LeBron

The Heat won big (again), but the only video you to need to see is this 90-foot lob pass from Dwyane Wade under one basket to LeBron James on the other.



Everyone says James would make an excellent NFL wideout, but we think Wade makes an even better QB. (Found via Quickish)

To prove how ridiculous Miami Heat games have become, this play puts LeBron’s alley-oop off the backboard to himself on the cutting room floor. Excellent style points, but deductions for not sticking the landing.



