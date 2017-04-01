Google's April Fool's Day trick lets you play Ms. Pac-Man in Google Maps

Say goodbye to your productivity today: Google added “Ms. Pac-Man” to Google Maps in honour of April Fools’ Day.

It may not be the most original trick — Google did the same thing on the desktop version of Maps in 2015 — but it’s a whole lot of fun. By putting it in the mobile app, you can play “Ms. Pac-Man” on your phone just like any other game.

And it’s easy to find: Just open up the app on your phone and a button to start playing the game will be front and center.

The best part is that you get to play on real-life streets. My game took place in the Flatiron District in New York City.

You can move Ms. Pac-Man around by swiping in any direction, and your score will tally up at the top of the screen.

Ready to play? Open up the Google Maps app or download it here.

