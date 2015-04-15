You can now play Hearthstone, one of the most addicting games out there, on your iPhone or Android phone

Hearthstone is one of the most fun and addicting games out today, and it’s finally available to play on iPhone and Android phones.

Created by “World of Warcraft” developer Blizzard, Hearthstone is a strategy card game where players build their own decks to duel against one another online. The game is easy to pick up and understand but has enough depth and customisation options for more advanced players.

Hearthstone has grown to over 20 million players since it’s launch last year, but up until now, players have been stuck playing on their computer, iPad, or their Windows or Android tablet. While Blizzard has been promising a more mobile version of Hearthstone since the game’s launch, the iPhone and Android versions were delayed so that Blizzard could fine-tune the app’s design for the smaller screens found on phones.

The new layout re-arranges things, but maintains the same fantasy flavour found in desktop and tablet versions of the game. Your card hand now resides in the bottom right of your screen, and some of the charming interactive details of the map’s environment have been removed to leave more room to play.

Hearthstone is available as a free download for iPhone or Android phones starting Tuesday.

