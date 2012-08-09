Here's How You Can Play Tomorrow's Olympics Google Doodle Right Now

For the Olympics, Google has been rolling out a bunch of interactive doodles that are perfect for wasting time.



Today’s doodle is a basketball pop-a-shot, and yesterday’s was a hurdles race. They’re fun, and we can’t stop playing them.

But if you’re already bored of today’s doodle, there’s a little trick you can pull to play tomorrow’s before it goes live in the US.

Simply go to the Google homepage for a country where it is already Thursday (Japan, Australia, Russia, etc.). Adam Reisinger of ESPN tweeted out this link to Google Japan, where tomorrow’s new kayaking doodle is up.

It might be the best one yet.

Play it here >

Photo: www.google.co.jp

