How To Play Flappy Bird On Your Computer Right Now To See What All The Fuss Is About

Over the weekend, Dong Nguyen, the developer of the insanely popular mobile game Flappy Bird, pulled the game from the app stores, sending Flappy Bird fans into hysterics.

Fans were so upset, they tweeted an outpouring of death and suicide threats at him, though most of them were just being hyperbolic. One women even sent him a photo of a gun in her mouth (and yes, she was just joking).

If you’ve already downloaded Flappy Bird onto your Android, iPhone or iPad, you can still play it, it won’t be removed. And if you’ve got an Android phone and haven’t tried it, you can get cloned copies from other sites, though there is some risk of downloading malware if you do that.

But if you haven’t put it on your phone, and you’re just curious to see what all the fuss is about, there’s also a version posted on a website called CrazyGames.com, so you can try your hand at it.

Click the screen to keep a bird flying through obstacles. Hit an obstacle or don’t click the screen fast enough and the bird dies. Accrue points by keeping the bird alive as long as possible.

The start button below will take you to the game’s website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.