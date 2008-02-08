Plaxo To Google?

Wired reports that contact service/social network Plaxo may have sold itself for a “sub-200 million” price and “that the purchasing company is most likely search engine Google.” Well-hedged!

In the absence of any other details, we’ll just note that we while get a lot less of them than we used to, we’re still annoyed by the unsolicited Plaxo emails that we get, and we never respond to them.

Annoying Plaxo Sells Itself

