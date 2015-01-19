The Cofounder Of Plaxo Has Been Charged With Murder

The cofounder of Plaxo, an online address book and data storage startup, has been charged with first-degree murder, TechCrunch reports.

NBC Washington writes that Minh Nguyen, 38, shot his ex-wife’s new husband at her home in Virginia. The news channel names the victim as Corey Mattison, who had apparently married Nguyen’s former wife three months ago.

The Londoun Country Sheriff’s Office states that Nguyen was taken into custody after a domestic-related homicide in a community of Ashburn, Virginia. He’s said to have broken into a residence at around 9.30pm and shot an adult male. Two children were inside while the shooting took place and the suspect’s ex-wife and another child came home as the incident was unfolding, the office says. No one else was injured.

The local authority adds:

Nguyen is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He remains held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond. The investigation continues and more details may be released as they become available.

NBC Washington reports that Nguyen and his ex-wife had suffered months of complications and aggravation over “child custody and visitation issues.”

As well as cofounding Plaxo in 2002, which describes itself as the “world’s leading online address book, storing over 50 million address books with 3.7 billion contacts,” Nguyen has been a major figure in the US technology scene for years. He set up the service with the prominent investor and entrepreneur Sean Parker. It was sold to Comcast for about $US175 million in 2008.

Nguyen’s CrunchBase profile displays experience including AOL, where he was a team member during the early 90s, and Syllabuster — now apparently not in operation — which he also founded. On Twitter, Nguyen, based in Washington and the Bay Area, notes he’s founding CEO of app-builder App Press. He’s held advisory roles at numerous other startups.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.