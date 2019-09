New York Jets wide receiver looked sharp in first NFL game since being released from prison earlier this summer.



He had three catches for 66 yards, as well as this nice diving touchdown catch.

The Jets went on the beat the Bengals 27-7.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.