The Giants Might Bring Plaxico Burress Back, Are They Nuts?*

UPDATE: Eli Manning thinks “the Giants will look hard into [the possibility of bringing Plax back].” For his part, Manning is not opposed to a reunion.



YESTERDAY: Super agent Drew Rosenhaus has made it very clear that he expects Plaxico Burress to be back in the NFL next season, confirming what many had already suggested.

Burress’s jail term ends in June, and he’ll be on a similar path to Michael Vick once he’s a free man. But Burress’s crime, though boneheaded, hasn’t made him a hated man. He very well could get a chance next season, after all 6-5 wide receivers don’t grow on trees.

However, if the New York Giants are seriously thinking about bringing Plax back, as GM Jerry Reese has indicated, they’re out of their minds.

First of all, the Giants have a very deep, young receiving corp and certainly don’t have a glaring need at the position. But even beyond that, Plaxico, though a good player in New York, needs a fresh start. The team supported him, but the Giants have moved on and washed their hands of Burress. Bringing him back to the place where his accident occurred will only draw unnecessary negative attention to a team that has enough issues already.

If the Giants are dumb enough to offer a deal to Plaxico, hopefully he’s smart enough to realise he needs a fresh start elsewhere.

