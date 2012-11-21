Here's How Plaxico Burress' Scandal-Plagued Career Came Full Circle Today

Photo: AP

Plaxico Burress, one of the NFL’s most controversial wide receivers, signed a deal to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers Tuesday.It’ll be an intriguing return to the team that took him in the first round in the 2000 NFL draft.



Burress emerged as the marquee receiver that joined an NFL team despite many general managers believing his career was over the hill. All season, teams passed on the likes of Burress, Terrell Owens, and Chad Ochocinco to fill a need at the position.

Burress, like the others, has had a rocky journey throughout his NFL career. Yet, he still got signed by the Steelers today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.