Here's How Plaxico Burress' Scandal-Plagued Career Came Full Circle Today

Plaxico Burress, one of the NFL’s most controversial wide receivers, signed a deal to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers Tuesday.It’ll be an intriguing return to the team that took him in the first round in the 2000 NFL draft.
Burress emerged as the marquee receiver that joined an NFL team despite many general managers believing his career was over the hill. All season, teams passed on the likes of Burress, Terrell Owens, and Chad Ochocinco to fill a need at the position.
Burress, like the others, has had a rocky journey throughout his NFL career. Yet, he still got signed by the Steelers today.
Burress was drafted out of Michigan State by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the eighth overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft
But his work ethic was questioned. He showed up late to team meetings and skipped a training camp program
He developed into one of Eli Manning's favourite targets, catching the game-winning touchdown pass during Superbowl XLII in 2008
But Burress hit rock bottom later that year when he accidentally shot himself in the leg in a Manhattan night club
He plead guilty to one count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in 2009 and served roughly two years in a prison in upstate New York
He was signed to a one-year, $3 million contract last summer to play with the New York Jets, 28 months after playing his last game. He finished last season with 45 catches for 612 yards and eight touchdowns
But the 35-year-old receiver was not offered a contract. The Jets were looking to get younger and several other teams were wary of Burress' health
But after a turbulent NFL career divided by a jail stint and jobless for the last year, Burress signed with the Steelers Tuesday after being exiled by the franchise eight years ago
