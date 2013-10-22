This Video Of A Platypus Getting Tickled Is Sweeping The Internet

A short video of a platypus being tickled is trending across the Internet. It’s so cute it may make you wish you had one of these strange-looking animals for a pet.

The video, posted by Cute Creatures Great And Small, was taken at the Healesville Sanctuary in Australia. According to its website, Healesville was the first sanctuary to breed platypus in captivity starting in the 1940s with the birth of a platypus named Connie.

Today, visitors can pet and feed the aquatic animals. This one really seems to enjoy it. You can even take a dip with it for about $US200.

The platypus is endemic to eastern Australian. The animal is a genetic grab-bag, recognised for its strange combination of features: the bill and webbed feet of a duck, the body of an otter, and the tail of a beaver. It is a type of mammal called a marsupial, but females lay eggs. It has two uteri. The males have venomous barbs on their feet during mating season which contain over 80 types of toxins similar to those from all over the animal kingdom.

The list of weird features goes on and on. But like many animals, it does love being tickled and pet:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.