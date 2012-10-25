The 15 Biggest Oil Companies In The World

Photo: Homer Harden / Library Of Congress
Platts is out with its annual ranking of the top 250 oil companies, which they rank based on asset worth, revenues, profits, and return on invested capital.As expected ExxonMobil retained its position at the top of the list.
Otherwise, there were many changes compared to a year ago.
“Asia-Pacific’s energy companies have improved their relative position in the Platts 2012 top 250 rankings, placing 12 companies in the top 50 in comparison with 9 in the 2011 listing,” wrote Platts’ Ross McCracken.
We pulled the top 15.
Country: Russia
Assets: $35 billion
Revenues: $53 billion
Profits: $1 billion
Proved reserves: 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent
Previous rank: 20
Comment: TNK-BP was just purchased by state-owned Rosneft, though Russian ministers insist TNK will remain privatized, according to the FT.
Country: Colombia
Assets: $52 billion
Revenues: $37 billion
Profits: $9 billion
Proved reserves: 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent
Previous rank: 23
Comment: Ecopetrol is now the largest oil company in South America, replacing Petrobras.
Country: China
Assets: $60 billion
Revenues: $38 billion
Profits: $11 billion
Proved reserves: 3.19 billion barrels of oil equivalent
Previous rank: 15
Comment: CNOOC will complete its largest foreign takeover when it buys out Canada's Nexen for $15.1 billion, according to BusinessWeek.
Country: China
Assets: $60 billion
Revenues: $180 billion
Profits: $394 billion
Proved reserves: 4 billion barrels of oil equivalent
Previous rank: 7
Comment: SINOPEC recently posted its lowest half-yearly profit since 2008, according to Bloomberg.
Country: Russia
Assets: $91 billion
Revenues: $134 billion
Profits: $10 billion
Proved reserves: 17.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent
Previous rank: 10
Comment: LUKOIL just signed a $100 million deal with Iran, according to Panarmenian.net.
Country: Russia
Assets: $106 billion
Revenues: $90 billion
Profits: $12 billion
Proved reserves: 22.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent
Previous rank: 9
Comment: Rosneft's stock soared to a 15-month high this week after its TNK deal was announced, according to Reuters.
Country: China
Assets: $301 billion
Revenues: $310 billion
Profits: $21 billion
Proved reserves: 11.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent
Previous rank: 4
Comment: PetroChina began drilling in Canada's oil sands last week, according to China Daily.
Country: USA
Assets: $153 billion
Revenues: $235 billion
Profits: $12 billion
Proved reserves: 8.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent
Previous rank: 7
Comment: ConocoPhillips has inked a four-way agreement (with Exxon, BP and Transcanada) on a $45 billion natural gas pipeline in Alaska, according to BizJournals.com
Country: France
Assets: $205 billion
Revenues: $209 billion
Profits: $15 billion
Proved reserves: 11.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent
Previous rank: 5
Comment: Total says it will stay away from Arctic drilling over fears of environmental incident, according to DowJones Marketwatch.
Country: Norway
Assets: $129 billion
Revenues: $108 billion
Profits: $13 billion
Proved reserves: 5.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent
Previous rank: 11
Comment: Statoil completed its first shipment of Bakken oil this month, according to Bloomberg.
Country: Russia
Assets: $328 billion
Revenues: $139 billion
Profits: $39 billion
Proved reserves: 14.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent
Previous rank: 3
Comment: The EU recently announced a probe into possible price fixing by the company, according to EUObserver.
Country: UK
Assets: $293 billion
Revenues: $376 billion
Profits: $26 billion
Proved reserves: 17.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent
Previous rank: 118
Comment: BP now owns 20 per cent of Rosneft, according to The Guardian.
Country: USA
Assets: $209 billion
Revenues: $236 billion
Profits: $27 billion
Proved reserves: 4.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent
Previous rank: 2
Comment: Chevron is still facing a $20 billion lawsuit from Brazil for an oil spill, according to Reuters.
Country: The Netherlands
Assets: $345 billion
Revenues: $470 billion
Profits: $31 billion
Proved reserves: 14.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent
Previous rank: 6
Comment: Shell is already negotiating to extend its Arctic leases, according to the FT.
Country: USA
Assets: $331 billion
Revenues: $434 billion
Profits: $41 billion
Proved reserves: 24.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent
Previous rank: 1
Comment: Exxon just acquired Canadian shale producer Celtic for $3.1 billion, according to the New York Times.
