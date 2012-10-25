The 15 Biggest Oil Companies In The World

Rob Wile
oil

Photo: Homer Harden / Library Of Congress

Platts is out with its annual ranking of the top 250 oil companies, which they rank based on asset worth, revenues, profits, and return on invested capital.As expected ExxonMobil retained its position at the top of the list.

Otherwise, there were many changes compared to a year ago.

“Asia-Pacific’s energy companies have improved their relative position in the Platts 2012 top 250 rankings, placing 12 companies in the top 50 in comparison with 9 in the 2011 listing,” wrote Platts’ Ross McCracken.

We pulled the top 15.

15 - TNK-BP

Country: Russia

Assets: $35 billion

Revenues: $53 billion

Profits: $1 billion

Proved reserves: 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent

Previous rank: 20

Comment: TNK-BP was just purchased by state-owned Rosneft, though Russian ministers insist TNK will remain privatized, according to the FT.

Source: Platts

14 - Ecopetrol

Country: Colombia

Assets: $52 billion

Revenues: $37 billion

Profits: $9 billion

Proved reserves: 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent

Previous rank: 23

Comment: Ecopetrol is now the largest oil company in South America, replacing Petrobras.

Source: Platts

13 - CNOOC

Country: China

Assets: $60 billion

Revenues: $38 billion

Profits: $11 billion

Proved reserves: 3.19 billion barrels of oil equivalent

Previous rank: 15

Comment: CNOOC will complete its largest foreign takeover when it buys out Canada's Nexen for $15.1 billion, according to BusinessWeek.

Source: Platts

12 - SINOPEC

Country: China

Assets: $60 billion

Revenues: $180 billion

Profits: $394 billion

Proved reserves: 4 billion barrels of oil equivalent

Previous rank: 7

Comment: SINOPEC recently posted its lowest half-yearly profit since 2008, according to Bloomberg.

Source: Platts

11 - LUKOIL

Country: Russia

Assets: $91 billion

Revenues: $134 billion

Profits: $10 billion

Proved reserves: 17.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent

Previous rank: 10

Comment: LUKOIL just signed a $100 million deal with Iran, according to Panarmenian.net.

Source: Platts

10 - Rosneft

Country: Russia

Assets: $106 billion

Revenues: $90 billion

Profits: $12 billion

Proved reserves: 22.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent

Previous rank: 9

Comment: Rosneft's stock soared to a 15-month high this week after its TNK deal was announced, according to Reuters.

Source: Platts

9 - PetroChina

Country: China

Assets: $301 billion

Revenues: $310 billion

Profits: $21 billion

Proved reserves: 11.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent

Previous rank: 4

Comment: PetroChina began drilling in Canada's oil sands last week, according to China Daily.

Source: Platts

8 - ConocoPhillips

Country: USA

Assets: $153 billion

Revenues: $235 billion

Profits: $12 billion

Proved reserves: 8.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent

Previous rank: 7

Comment: ConocoPhillips has inked a four-way agreement (with Exxon, BP and Transcanada) on a $45 billion natural gas pipeline in Alaska, according to BizJournals.com

Source: Platts

7 - Total

Country: France

Assets: $205 billion

Revenues: $209 billion

Profits: $15 billion

Proved reserves: 11.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent

Previous rank: 5

Comment: Total says it will stay away from Arctic drilling over fears of environmental incident, according to DowJones Marketwatch.

Source: Platts

6 - Statoil

Country: Norway

Assets: $129 billion

Revenues: $108 billion

Profits: $13 billion

Proved reserves: 5.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent

Previous rank: 11

Comment: Statoil completed its first shipment of Bakken oil this month, according to Bloomberg.

Source: Platts

5 - Gazprom

Country: Russia

Assets: $328 billion

Revenues: $139 billion

Profits: $39 billion

Proved reserves: 14.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent

Previous rank: 3

Comment: The EU recently announced a probe into possible price fixing by the company, according to EUObserver.

Source: Platts

4 - BP

Country: UK

Assets: $293 billion

Revenues: $376 billion

Profits: $26 billion

Proved reserves: 17.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent

Previous rank: 118

Comment: BP now owns 20 per cent of Rosneft, according to The Guardian.

Source: Platts

3 - Chevron

Country: USA

Assets: $209 billion

Revenues: $236 billion

Profits: $27 billion

Proved reserves: 4.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent

Previous rank: 2

Comment: Chevron is still facing a $20 billion lawsuit from Brazil for an oil spill, according to Reuters.

Source: Platts

2 - Shell

Country: The Netherlands

Assets: $345 billion

Revenues: $470 billion

Profits: $31 billion

Proved reserves: 14.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent

Previous rank: 6

Comment: Shell is already negotiating to extend its Arctic leases, according to the FT.

Source: Platts

1 - Exxon

Country: USA

Assets: $331 billion

Revenues: $434 billion

Profits: $41 billion

Proved reserves: 24.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent

Previous rank: 1

Comment: Exxon just acquired Canadian shale producer Celtic for $3.1 billion, according to the New York Times.

Source: Platts

For more on companies...

Check out the 25 companies investing most in America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.