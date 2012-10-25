The 15 Biggest Oil Companies In The World

Photo: Homer Harden / Library Of Congress

Platts is out with its annual ranking of the top 250 oil companies, which they rank based on asset worth, revenues, profits, and return on invested capital.As expected ExxonMobil retained its position at the top of the list.



Otherwise, there were many changes compared to a year ago.

“Asia-Pacific’s energy companies have improved their relative position in the Platts 2012 top 250 rankings, placing 12 companies in the top 50 in comparison with 9 in the 2011 listing,” wrote Platts’ Ross McCracken.

We pulled the top 15.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.