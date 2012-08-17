Platinum Prices Surge After South African Mining Massacre

We’ve been following the aftermath of a massacre at a South African platinum mine.
Now according to police (via Bloomberg), 34 workers have died and another 78 have been injured after police opened fire on strikers.
One market impact: Surging platinum prices. Clearly the market is anticipating some significant disruption to supply.
Here’s a 30 day look at spot platinum, via Kitco:
Photo: KITCO
