Platinum Prices Surge After South African Mining Massacre

Joe Weisenthal

We’ve been following the aftermath of a massacre at a South African platinum mine.

Now according to police (via Bloomberg), 34 workers have died and another 78 have been injured after police opened fire on strikers.

One market impact: Surging platinum prices. Clearly the market is anticipating some significant disruption to supply.

Here’s a 30 day look at spot platinum, via Kitco:

image

Photo: KITCO

