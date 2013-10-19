Brands Are Spreading Themselves Too Thin On Social Media -- 10 Reasons To Go Platform-Native

Too many brands and businesses still try a scattershot approach at social media. They try to be everywhere, spread their efforts too thin, and end up annoying users.

Particularly for smaller or niche brands — or really, anyone on a constrained budget — it makes more sense to double-down on a single platform, learn its culture and idiosyncrasies, and become an expert at cultivating its audience base.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, Business Insider’s paid research service, we dig into the reasons why platform-centric approaches make more sense, and explore how to make them work.

Here are the 10 major benefits to going platform-native:

Of course, this doesn’t mean brands and businesses can’t establish a presence across platforms, or if they have the budget — tailor custom strategies to each of the main platforms.

We also propose six broad strategies for going “platform-native,” and give examples to illustrate them.

Marketers can secure footholds on alternative social channels — and drive audiences to their primary channel. (Google+ is particularly effective in a secondary role, since profiles and posts appear alongside search results.)

In full, the report suggests a platform-specific strategy for each major network:

These are just some of the possibilities. Once a brand or business commits to a single social media channel, possibilities begin to open up.

