Luxury Brands Are Winning On Instagram

Instagram is generating 15 times the level of luxury brand engagement as Facebook, despite having only one-tenth Facebook’s reach. That’s according to a new study from L2 Think Tank which found that 93% of luxury brands are now on the network.

It makes sense that Instagram would be so strong with luxury brands.

A recent report from BI Intelligence looked at the different approaches brands can take on the social networks, and found that on Instagram the key is engaging directly with photographers.

Since high-end brands tend to have a devoted customer base, they’re in a good position to encourage participation among their followers. Luxury brands also make sense on Instagram because these are often companies with products that put design first, ahead of price, and so they stand out in photos and video.

Here are some of the other key strategies on Instagram from the BI Intelligence report:

The report includes in-depth explanations for how to approach each of the major social networks, including Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn, and the benefits of a platform-specific approach.

