Luxury Brands Are Winning On Instagram

Instagram is generating 15 times the level of luxury brand engagement as Facebook, despite having only one-tenth Facebook’s reach. That’s according to a new study from L2 Think Tank which found that 93% of luxury brands are now on the network.
It makes sense that Instagram would be so strong with luxury brands.
A recent report from BI Intelligence looked at the different approaches brands can take on the social networks, and found that on Instagram the key is engaging directly with photographers.
Since high-end brands tend to have a devoted customer base, they’re in a good position to encourage participation among their followers. Luxury brands also make sense on Instagram because these are often companies with products that put design first, ahead of price, and so they stand out in photos and video.
Here are some of the other key strategies on Instagram from the BI Intelligence report:
- Encourage hashtag engagement. A well-promoted branded hashtag draws users to your own content and creates repeat brand hashtag use. This does not mean you should use hashtags indiscriminately, though. One hashtag per post is more than enough.
- Although not a luxury brand per se, Nike is a prestige brands of sorts, associated with athleticism and striving. Nike has succeeded by using hashtag engagement. According to Nitrogram50, Nike owns the top-ranked Instagram account among all brands. It does not have the most account followers, but it nearly doubles the second-place brand in terms of posts on its brand hashtag, in this case “#Nike.” Even smaller brands, like restaurants, have begun encouraging customers to post Instagram photos with their brand hashtag.
- Brands on Instagram should go beyond product images. This also lessens the “advertisement” quality of your account. To heighten specific qualities about your product or service, share photos of your product in action, or in an appealing environment. This can also include “behind-the-scenes” looks at how products are made, or simply a look at the company and people behind the brand.
- A few luxury brands have already taken advantage of Instagram’s new video feature to go beyond product images. Burberry’s video, for example, highlights a men’s fashion show.
The report includes in-depth explanations for how to approach each of the major social networks, including Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn, and the benefits of a platform-specific approach.
Access The Full Report And All BI Intelligence’s Social Charts And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial>>
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.