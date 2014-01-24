Not Every Social Network Is Perfect For Every Brand, Here's Why It's Better To Choose Carefully

Too many brands and businesses still try a scattershot approach at social media. They try to be everywhere, spread their efforts too thin, and end up diminishing their impact and annoying users.

Particularly for smaller or niche brands — or really, anyone on a constrained budget — it makes more sense to double-down on a single platform, learn its culture and idiosyncrasies, and become an expert at cultivating its audience base. Social media sites are only getting more diverse, and not every brand belongs on every network.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we dig into the best strategies on each of the social networks, and the reasons why platform-centric approaches are so much more effective.

When choosing where to focus brand efforts, here are a few of the key ways to approach each of the major social networks:

These are just some of the recommendations. Once a brand or business commits to a particular social media channel, possibilities begin to open up. The report includes in-depth explanations for how to approach each of the social networks and the benefits of a platform-specific approach.

