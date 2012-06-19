AOL Ad Sales Re-Org Coming In Two To Four Weeks

On the job for about month and working for a CEO that didn’t hire him, AOL’s ad sales boss Greg Coleman plans to re-organise his division, called Platform-A, in the next two to four weeks.



Word that AOL will open MediaGlow to ad networks beyond the company’s own Platform-A shook loose the new details about plans at Time Warner’s (TWX) online subsidiary.

We’re hazy on specifics, but we hear the re-org will hinge on two new points of emphasis;

The importance of selling AOL MediaGlow’s individual brands.

Opening Platform-A to third party ad nets.

Greg, a Yahoo veteran, replaced Lynda Clarizio in February. She left Platform-A after 2008 ad sales came in down 24% y/y.

