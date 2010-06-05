Wait, Are Satellite Images Showing ANOTHER Gulf Oil Leak?

Is there a separate Gulf oil leak at Platform #23051?



Satellite analysis blog SkyTruth has identified what looks like a smaller oil discharge coming from a rig located a few mile from the Mississippi Delta. SkyTruth analyst John Amos asks readers for any information on the possible second leak.

This rig is owned by Taylor Energy, according to an MMS database. We have contacted the firm and are waiting for comment.

Oil guru Matthew Simmons has also suggested there could be a second, larger leak (although the Platform #23051 leak looks smaller than Deepwater Horizon).

