Why Korean parents are paying for their kids to get plastic surgery

South Korea is the plastic surgery capital of the world — to such an extent that parents will often pay for their children to have double eyelid surgery before they start college. A plastic surgeon in Seoul’s Gangnam District explains the obsession with plastic surgery.

Drake Baer contributed reporting on an earlier version of this article.

