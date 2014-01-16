Plastic Surgery Apps Spark Outcry For Encouraging Little Girls To Carve Up 'Ugly' Women

Two iTunes apps that encourage little girls to perform virtual plastic surgery on “ugly” women have caused an outcry.

One of the apps, called the “Plastic Surgery & Plastic Doctor & Plastic Hospital Office for Barbie,” was axed Tuesday night after the activist group Everyday Sexism started a Twitter campaign calling for Apple to pull it from iTunes, BitterWallet reports. Thousands of Twitter users rallied behind the campaign before it was removed.

The app, which launched last week, taught little girls about liposuction and encouraged them to perform it on this blonde avatar:

“This unfortunate girl has so much extra weight that no diet can help her,” the app advertised. “In our clinic she can go through a surgery called liposuction that will make her slim and beautiful. We’ll need to make small cuts on problem areas and suck out the extra fast. Will you operate her, doctor?”

Here are her “before” and “after” shots:

But there’s another very similar app that’s still available in the iTunes store. This one, which launched on Dec. 16, features “Barbara,” who “likes to eat a lot of burgers and chocolates and once she found out that she looks ugly,” according to the app’s iTunes page.

“Today plastic surgeon is going to make operation on her body and face in order to return cute Barbara’s look,” the app advertises.

Here’s a screenshot of the app’s iTunes page:

“Plastic Surgery for Barbara” has also sparked outrage on Twitter, with thousands of users calling on iTunes to remove it from its app store.





