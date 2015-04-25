This social media addict plastic surgeon broadcasts every detail of his operations on Snapchat

instagram.com/therealdrmiami Some of Dr. Miami’s clients are well-known, like Rocky from ‘Bad Girls Club.’

Ever wished you could see what it’s like to spend a day in the life of a plastic surgeon — all gory details included?

Well … maybe not.

But a Miami doctor is betting that curiosity will get the better of us as he streams his practice’s nips and tucks live on Snapchat.

Dr. Michael Salzhauer joined the ephemeral messaging app under the username therealdrmiami. He’s already a “social media freak,” according to Vice, and he’s active on Twitter and Instagram (but the photos are graphic, so click at your own risk).

He is apparently best known for his Brazilian butt lifts, or BBLs.

Here’s a before and after photo of one of his surgeries:

The doctor not only uses social media to build his following, but also to keep his workday upbeat.

“This is the most fun I’ve had since medical school,” he told Vice, referring to the media he’s constantly sending out during his 12-hour workdays. “[T]he social media allows me to express my creativity, to reach out to patients, to connect to them on a human level, and not so much the buttoned-up, white-coat, I’m the doctor sort of thing.”

The Internet is also the perfect place for the doctor to advertise his patients’ before-and-after photos free of charge (although many are NSFW).

Now that he’s on Snapchat, he is apparently offering up his “operative menu” on Instagram each day to crowdsource which operations he should broadcast on the app.

His Snapchat story is “basically” his whole day, he told Vice. “You see me walk into work, you see me talking to the staff, you see me — if the patients allow, and only about half of them allow it — doing the operation.”

And he isn’t lying. His Snapchat story today was more than 1300 seconds long, or about 22 minutes. He starts the day with a Dubsmash video of him lip-synching to “Trap Queen.”

Snapchat Dr. Miami and an assistant after performing two surgeries on Snapchat.

He and his assistants then complete a few dozen Happy Birthday shoutouts to the doctor’s 100,000+ social media followers. He stops by his teenage daughter’s bedroom and she announces on video that today is “fat booty Friday.”

Later, Dr. Salzhauer completes a Brazilian butt lift that, according to him, is “the equivalent of a triple Lindy when it comes to difficulty,” referring to a Rodney Dangerfield stunt from the movie “Back to School.”

Snapchat Dr. Miami during a surgery on Snapchat.

As he progresses through the surgery while listening to hip hop, Dr. Salzhauer tells a long story about issues his family has been having with pest control, stemming from their pet tortoise.

Later, while removing the skin around a woman’s areola, he and his assistants discuss which of them can complete a Rubik’s cube challenge. The small talk juxtaposed with the intense surgery makes cosmetic procedures seem surprisingly mundane.

On Instagram, the doctor recently hosted a meme contest for his followers.

And he’s even in on the inspirational quote game.

